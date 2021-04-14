Homeless hero veteran rescues man from fiery Pensacola crash

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Nearly 40 thousand American veterans are homeless according to the Veterans Administration. They served our country, and have nowhere to sleep. But one of those 40 thousand did not let his situation keep him from becoming a hero once again on a Pensacola area highway.

Pensacola police tell us that 56-year-old Freddie Finkley was in the right place at the right time, to save another man from a fiery head-on crash. It happened on April 7th. Finkley and his girlfriend were standing along Cervantes near the I-110 onramp when they saw the crash happened. Finkley jumped into action and pulled 34-year-old Eric Lopez out of the wreckage as it caught fire.

If you are a homeless veteran, or know someone looking for resources, you can find them by clicking here.