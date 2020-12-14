BELLVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a home fire in Bellview.
The fire was in the 5000 block of Tripp Trce around 6:31 PM, Friday night. Smoke was visible from the single-story home on arrival. The fire was under control by 6:48 PM. There is heavy smoke and fire damage throughout the house.
An investigation discovered the fire started from an electrical failure from an appliance in the kitchen.
