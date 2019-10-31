Home cameras catch burglars stealing gun, knives from truck

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two suspects were caught on camera stealing from multiple cars in one Northeast Pensacola neighborhood including one truck where they got away with a gun and knives.

Ring surveillance from a home on Hilburn Place caught one young man going into an unlocked truck at 4:28 a.m. Wednesday.

“When I left to go to a doctor’s appointment, I found that my car had been hit as well,” Tawni Davis said.

Davis lives just down the street on Hilburn Lane. Davis’ Jeep was locked and broken into. Everything was a mess inside but all of her stuff was still there.

“They didn’t take anything but the fact that somebody was going in there going through your stuff that belongs to you, you just feel a little bit violated,” Davis said.

Many others reported similar stories. Davis says she’s thankful for the Ring app which is how she and many others found out widespread this was but now she’s buying cameras.

“I’m in the process right now of trying to up my home security,” Davis said. “Looking at security cameras to put up..this is the fourth time my house has been hit since I’ve lived in this house so I’m trying to get some better security.”

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office encourages everyone to keep car doors locked no matter where you live.

If you know who is responsible, you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (850) 433-STOP.