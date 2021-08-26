Holt man facing manslaughter charge after man shot and killed in home

HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — A Holt man is facing a negligent manslaughter charge for allegedly shooting another man in the head at his home Wednesday night.

Okaloosa County deputies say 61-year-old Ronald Norris and his wife were fighting when another man came in to protect the woman.

Norris told deputies he pointed the gun at the pair to intimidate them and tell them to leave. Norris says the other man grabbed the gun and it fired- hitting him in the head and killing him.

Okaloosa County county says a witness nearby confirms that the victim grabbed the shotgun barrel and yanked it in Norris’ hands.

The crime happened around 7:30 pm at a home on Wilkerson Bluff Road.