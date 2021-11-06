Hit and run leaves one dead

BELLVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is dead after a hit and run in Bellview.

A pickup truck traveling westbound on Highway 90 struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.

The 57-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead when deputies arrived. Parts of the pickup were picked up from the scene.

The truck could possibly be a 2014 or 2015 Toyota Tacoma with damage to the right side of the vehicle.

If anyone has any information regarding the hit and run please call 850-245-1402 or Florida Highway Patrol 850-617-2000.

