Hit and run leaves one dead

BELLVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is dead after a hit and run in Bellview.
A pickup truck traveling westbound on Highway 90 struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.
The 57-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead when deputies arrived. Parts of the pickup were picked up from the scene.
The truck could possibly be a 2014 or 2015 Toyota Tacoma with damage to the right side of the vehicle.
If anyone has any information regarding the hit and run please call 850-245-1402 or Florida Highway Patrol 850-617-2000.