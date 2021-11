ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a hit and run Nov. 7 on Barrancas Ave. in Escambia County.

The crash occurred after a White SUV made a left turn and hit the motorcyclist, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene, according to the release.

The motorcyclist is in serious condition, according to the release.