Hit-and-run causes four-vehicle crash involving school bus in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a hit-and-run driver who caused a chain-reaction crash involving a school bus Monday morning.

The crash happened on Airport Road near State Road 85 in Okaloosa County around 6:45 a.m.

A black SUV rear-ended a car, which then hit another car, which in turn hit a school bus, according to FHP.

Investigators said the driver of the SUV then drove away from the crash.

One car’s driver suffered minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

