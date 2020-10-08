Hispanic Heritage: Local man finds opportunities while embracing his culture

(WKRG) — Noe Martinez was born in Puebla City, Mexico. In 2013 he moved to the united states telling me he was lucky enough to get a program visa.

Martinez says, “I came to Massachusetts to work as a cook at that time and then I got an extension so I could come back and work in the wintertime. So that’s why I am here to get the opportunity to be here. “

Having no direct family with him, not knowing many people, and trying to improve on his English, he says some days got tough, but it was the community that helped him through it all.

“Connected to my community whether that is Hispanic or Latino and it makes it easy to call it home and you identify with them,” says Martinez. “I think this community just brings really good vibes to this country and be a part of it.”

He tells WKRG its his Hispanic heritage that has kept him going. Martinez now is happily married, has a 3-year-old son, and pursuing his dream of working in the air force.

And to have a community that has been so supportive of his heritage means more to him than most people would know.

Martinez says, “People from Pensacola have been really really good to me. And have good vibes and it feels like home.”

And what does it mean to Martinez to celebrate his heritage?

Martinez says, “Like I said I identify as Mexican and I’m proud of my culture because you know its so rich in so many ways– in history and in food and our values on music and drinks. It’s definitely a high opportunity and a privilege being here in the United States.”

