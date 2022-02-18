OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) —The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is informing the community of a major upcoming road closure for Highway 98 due to an aircraft transport.

According to a recent Facebook post by the Eglin Air Force Base, the 96th Range Group is scheduled to move a CH-46 Sea Knight helicopter to Eglin Site A-85 forcing the closure of U.S. Highway 98 near Mary Esther on Feb. 24, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The closure is not expected to last for more than 30 minutes and will take place on the South side of the highway near 2712 Hwy. 98. The back-up date for the move is Feb. 25 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

As the helicopter will be transported by a Navy amphibious landing craft, motorists are advised to avoid the area during this time.