High-speed pursuit ends in arrest, Okaloosa Sheriff’s say

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release two men have been arrested after a high-speed pursuit in Laurell Hill.

OCSO said the pursuit began Thursday night after a car was seen leaving the scene at high speed. Deputies attempted to traffic stop the car when it took off reaching speeds of 100 mph.

Isaiah Moore, 22, drove the car south on State Road 85 and then onto Highway 9, where he swerved towards an OCSO roadblock. Moore rammed the driver’s side of a deputy patrol car.

Rayshawn Shoffner, 28, began throwing hard objects at the patrol car and hit the windshield.

OCSO said in the release a deputy bumped Moore’s car causing him to lose control and crash into a ditch. Moore and Shoffner were taken into custody.

Moore is being charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding with disregard to the safety of persons or property, possession of fentanyl, and having no valid driver’s license.

Shoffner is being charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of a controlled substance.