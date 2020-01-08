High-speed chase ends with arrest of suspect accused of trying to run over deputies

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after officials say he stole vehicles and led deputies on two chases last week.

Coty Anderson, 23, was spotted in a stolen Chevy Impala Thursday, according to a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. Deputies tried to stop him on Munson Highway but he was driving recklessly leading to deputies calling off the pursuit. That car was found later. Anderson left it behind when it almost ran out of gas.

The next day, Friday, deputies were at a home serving a warrant on Anderson. They say he pulled up in a stolen truck and tried to run over the deputies who were walking in the road.

Anderson left reaching speeds up to 95 miles an hour. He continued on Highway 4 then into Escambia County, Ala. coming to a stop near Riverview on Highway 41. He got out of the truck with his hands in the air and lay on the road. The chase went for 36 miles and deputies say he was driving erratically into other lanes.

Among Anderson’s charges are vehicle theft, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, six counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers and aggravated battery.

No one was hurt in the high-speed pursuits.

Anderson is being held in the Santa Rosa County Jail with no bond.

