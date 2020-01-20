High-speed crash ends in fire that destroys 2 RVs, 2 boats

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — A high-speed vehicle crash ignited a blaze that destroyed two RV’s, the car and two boats. The fire also damaged two other RV’s.
Holley-Navarre Fire District was called to the scene at 4:05 a.m., with the magnitude of the blaze Navarre Beach FD was called for support. The driver of the vehicle was transported to FWB medical center with burns and smoke inhalation. FHP is investigating the crash.
LATEST STORIES
- Crowds gather in downtown Pensacola for MLK Day Parade
- 2 HPD officers shot dead, multiple homes destroyed by fire, as eviction feud escalates
- EXCLUSIVE: Pizza driver fired for pulling gun on a Mobile couple and their dog
- George Kittle celebrates 49ers’ win with topless Jimmy G shirt
- ‘Lord of the Tunnels’ extradited from Mexico to California on federal drug charges