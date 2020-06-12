High school teacher accused of having sexual relations with student

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Navarre High School teacher has been arrested and charged with sexual battery on a minor.
Meghan Mary Rodriguez, 37, is accused of having sex with one of her students at the school during summer break. The student said he and Rodriguez exchanged text messages and communicated through Instagram leading up to the sexual encounter.
She is being held in the Santa Rosa County Jail with no bond.
