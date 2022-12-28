FLORIDA (WKRG) — Do you enjoy jumping into freezing cold water while simultaneously supporting charity? Well a few organizations are thinking of you. There are a few polar plunges in Northwest Florida on New Year’s Day.

The 7th annual Pelican Plunge in Fort Walton Beach, the 5th annual Pirate Plunge in Navarre, the Flora-Bama Polar Bear Dip and the 16th Annual Turtle Plunge are four polar plunges you can participate in on Jan. 1, 2023.

7th Annual Pelican Plunge

The Pelican Plunge in Fort Walton Beach is at The Boardwalk at 1450 Miracle Strip Pkwy SE, Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Tickets cost anywhere from $23 to $400 and 100% of proceeds will go directly to the children of The Emerald Coast Foundation.

The event will start at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday with “lively pre-plunge activities at The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island,” according to the post. People will have an opportunity to get raffle tickers for a chance to win “amazing prizes, partake in the costume contest and enjoy live music.”

People will line up at 11:30 a.m. for “the official countdown to dash into the Gulf of Mexico.”

Following the freezing dip in the Gulf, people are encouraged to go to The Crap Trap restaurant. There will be food, drinks and live music. This is where you will see if you win prizes from your raffle tickets.

5th Annual Pirate Plunge

The Pirate Plunge in Navarre Beach is at Windjammers on the Pier Restaurant and Bar at 8579 Gulf Blvd, Navarre Beach, Fla. The plunge will start at 12 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Tickets cost $30 and all proceeds will benefit Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge and Set Free Refuge.

There will be catered food by Windjammer’s on the Pier following the plunge. There will also be raffle items and a 50/50 raffle with a “large amount of cash going to the winner in attendance.” The Rowdies Rock will before at the after party until 3 p.m..

For more information visit NavarrePiratePlunge.com.

Flora-Bama Polar Bear Dip

The Flora-Bama Polar Bear Dip is at 17401 Perdido Key Dr. Perdido Key, Fla. 32507. The plunge will also start at 12 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

“The Flora-Bama Polar Bear Dip is THE event of New Year’s Day along the Gulf Coast,” reads the website. “Groups and families gather in costume, swim suits and some even in wet suits to feel the brisk salt water on their face.”

Those who participate will receive a free draft beer and free New Year’s lunch which includes ham, black-eyed peas, greens and cornbread.

You can watch a live stream of the dip as well.

16th Annual Turtle Plunge

The 16th Annual Turtle Plunge is at Henderson Beach State Park at 17000 Emerald Coast Parkway Destin, Fla. 32541.

Tickets are $25 for pre-registration and $30 on the day of. Registration opens at 8 a.m. on Jan. 1 and closes at 10 a.m.. The first 100 plungers to register will receive a free T-shirt.

The plunge begins at 11 a.m. and everyone will need to fill out a waiver before dipping into the freezing waters. There will be food and and live music performed by Epic & Elegant Entertainment.