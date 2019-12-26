Here are options for tree disposal in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County waste haulers are ready to pick up your Christmas trees.
A Santa Rosa County media release says the haulers will pick up Christmas trees at the curb with your regular waste collection.
The county urges residents to remove all tinsel and decorations from the trees before putting them on the curb. Trees or portions of trees should be no more than six feet in length.
The county says trees should not be placed in recycling or household garbage bins. The county says residents may also drop off Christmas trees in the designated areas listed below:
• Jay Transfer Station – Transfer Station Road, Jay
• Keep Santa Rosa Beautiful, Green Up Nursery, 6758 Park Ave., Milton
• Pace Volunteer Fire Department, 4773 Pace Patriot Blvd., Pace
• Navarre Beach Boat Ramp Parking Lot Recycle Area, Gulf Blvd.
• Tiger Point Recreation Area, Gulf Breeze, east of Walmart
The county reminds the public to never burn their Christmas tree in a fireplace because pines, firs and other evergreens have a high content of flammable turpentine oils. This could cause a chimney fire.
