Here are options for tree disposal in Santa Rosa County

In this Dec. 5, 2019 photo, workers — most of them from Mexico — load Christmas trees onto a truck at Hupp Farms in Silverton, Ore. On Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, the U.S. House passed a bill that would loosen restrictions on hiring foreign agricultural workers and create a path to citizenship for more than 1 million farm workers estimated to be in the country illegally. The bill’s fate in the Senate is unclear, and the White House hasn’t said if President Donald Trump would sign it. But the 260-165 vote was a rare stroke of bipartisanship on immigration. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County waste haulers are ready to pick up your Christmas trees.

A Santa Rosa County media release says the haulers will pick up Christmas trees at the curb with your regular waste collection.

The county urges residents to remove all tinsel and decorations from the trees before putting them on the curb. Trees or portions of trees should be no more than six feet in length.

The county says trees should not be placed in recycling or household garbage bins. The county says residents may also drop off Christmas trees in the designated areas listed below:

• Jay Transfer Station – Transfer Station Road, Jay

• Keep Santa Rosa Beautiful, Green Up Nursery, 6758 Park Ave., Milton

• Pace Volunteer Fire Department, 4773 Pace Patriot Blvd., Pace

• Navarre Beach Boat Ramp Parking Lot Recycle Area, Gulf Blvd.

• Tiger Point Recreation Area, Gulf Breeze, east of Walmart

The county reminds the public to never burn their Christmas tree in a fireplace because pines, firs and other evergreens have a high content of flammable turpentine oils. This could cause a chimney fire.

LATEST STORIES: