MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office has four new paws on patrol and you can help name him.
A post made Tuesday on social media asks for the public’s input on naming the eight-week-old male bloodhound.
SRSO says name suggestions are due by noon on Friday, September 11. If your name suggestion is chosen for the pup the department will coordinate a play date.
The two other k-9 officers in SRSO are names Copper and Zinc but the suggestions do not have to relate to them.
Submit your suggestion on the Facebook post below.
LATEST STORIES:
- Pensacon to hold free outdoor Halloween festival
- Help name the new Santa Rosa County K-9
- FDOT proposes more widening of Nine Mile Rd. after current project wraps up in 2021
- Large black bear spotted in backyard in Gulf Breeze
- Florida, Texas governors considering reopening bars and nightclubs