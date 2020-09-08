Help name the new Santa Rosa County K-9

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office has four new paws on patrol and you can help name him.

A post made Tuesday on social media asks for the public’s input on naming the eight-week-old male bloodhound.

SRSO says name suggestions are due by noon on Friday, September 11. If your name suggestion is chosen for the pup the department will coordinate a play date.





The two other k-9 officers in SRSO are names Copper and Zinc but the suggestions do not have to relate to them.

