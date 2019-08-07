HELP IDENTIFY: Two men wanted for stealing car in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men wanted in connection to a stolen car. Deputies say a red 2005 Pontiac G6 was stolen from the 3800 block of West Lloyd Street sometime between July 14th after 10:30 PM and July 15th around 3:30 AM. The sheriff’s office says, on July 15th around 7:00 PM, the vehicle was left at the Circle K located at 4501 North “W” Street after back up and causing a car accident.

At that time, the two men got out of the vehicle and were last seen running west on Massachusetts Avenue.

If you recognize either of the men or have information regarding the vehicle theft, call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.