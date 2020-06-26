Helicopter makes emergency landing in Destin

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A Timberview Tours’ helicopter had to make an emergency landing Friday, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The OCSO says the helicopter landed safely at Henderson Beach State Park in Destin. The pilot, passengers and all bystanders are safe.

The OCSO says the cause of the emergency landing is being investigated.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories