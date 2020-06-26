Helicopter makes emergency landing in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A Timberview Tours’ helicopter had to make an emergency landing Friday, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.
The OCSO says the helicopter landed safely at Henderson Beach State Park in Destin. The pilot, passengers and all bystanders are safe.
The OCSO says the cause of the emergency landing is being investigated.
LATEST STORIES:
- Eglin AFB gives COVID-19 update
- White House executive order values skills over education for federal employees
- Second stimulus check is very likely coming in July, U.S. Senate says
- Police in one California city invest in gun-mounted cameras
- Mississippi reports first human case of West Nile Virus for 2020