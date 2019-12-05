Healthcare facilities donate nearly 10,000 pounds of food in Okaloosa County

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Sharing and Caring facilities in both Fort Walton Beach and Niceville received a large donation to help people in need this holiday season.

Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and Twin Cities Hospital donated more than 10,000 pounds of food and water on November 22 to the organization. The food weighed in at 9,577 pounds for the Fort Walton Beach location and 200 pounds for the facility in Niceville.





“We are excited that our employees are so giving during the holidays to organizations who care for the less fortunate people in our community. We never want to see anyone go without food or shelter, especially during the holidays” Mitch Mongell, CEO of Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

“It’s times like these when you are thankful for having some of the best employees in the nation. We were extremely excited to be able to help Sharing and Caring fill their pantries”. Dave Whalen, CEO of Twin Cities Hospital.

