Health advisory issued for Garnier’s Park and Rocky Bayou State Park

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa) issued a health advisory Oct. 14 for Garnier’s Park of Fort Walton Beach and Rocky Bayou State Park of Niceville.

After conducting water quality tests, it was determined by the (DOH-Okaloosa) that high levels of Enterococci were found in Fort Walton Beach and Rocky Bayou State Park waters.

Enterococci is an indicator bacteria found in human and animal intestines. This increase in enterococci could be caused by run-off water or sewage overflows from the recent storms.

An increase in enterococci could mean a possible increase in other types of disease causing-germs.

The (DOH-Okaloosa) advises residents to be cautious when being in these areas.

If you would like to see a list of Healthy Beaches in Okaloosa, click here.