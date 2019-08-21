Health advisory at several Okaloosa County parks

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) —

The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa) conducts weekly saltwater beach water quality monitoring at 11 sites through the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program. Samples are collected from March through the end of October. The water samples are analyzed for enteric bacteria (enterococci) that normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals and which may cause human disease, infections, or rashes. The presence of enteric bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage. Health advisories are issued for Liza Jackson Park and Garniers Park of Fort Walton Beach, Marler Park and Wayside Park of Okaloosa Island, Lincoln Park of Valparaiso and Rocky Bayou State Park of Niceville. The health advisories are based on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended standards for enterococci. This should be considered a potential health risk to the bathing public. If you have questions, contact DOH-Okaloosa at (850) 833-9247 or (850) 689-7859. You can also visit www.HealthyOkaloosa.com and click the “Healthy Beaches” link to be taken to a list of Okaloosa County’s Healthy Beaches sites, sampling results and maps. About the Florida Department of Health The department, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts. Follow us on Twitter at @HealthyFla and on Facebook. For more information about the Florida Department of Health, please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.

Florida Health Okaloosa County News Release