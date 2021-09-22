Health advisories lifted for Cinco Bayou and Boggy Bayou in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — On Sept. 22, The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa) announced that the health advisories for Cinco Bayou and Boggy Bayou have been lifted.

In Cinco Bayou, the lift also applies to the area of Snapper Cove around Monahan.

The lifts for Boggy Bayou include Lyons Park in Niceville and Lincoln Park in Valparaiso.

The advisory was placed when bacteria levels rose above advisory levels in these areas. This rise in bacteria was due to excess wastewater release during the storm.

If residents come in contact with wastewater, the Florida Department of Health advises residents to wash thoroughly, especially before eating and drinking. For more information about the potential health effects of wastewater overflow, residents and visitors are encouraged to contact DOH-Okaloosa at (850) 833-9247 or visit www.HealthyOkaloosa.com.