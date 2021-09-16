Health advisories issued for Cinco Bayou and Boggy Bayou in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa) issued a health advisory on Sept. 16 for Cinco Bayou and Boggy Bayou, due to wastewater releases.

In Cinco bayou, the advisory also applies to the area of Snapper Cove around Monahan Drive.

The advisories for Boggy Bayou includes Lyons Park in Niceville and Lincoln Park in Valparaiso.

The Florida Department of Health advises residents who have come in contact with the affected waterway should wash thoroughly, especially before eating and drinking. Children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems should take precautions if contact is made with the contaminated water.

Okaloosa County Water and Sewer and the City of Niceville are performing water quality monitoring and testing. Once satisfactory results are achieved, the health advisory will be lifted. The lift will be disclosed in a future press release.

For more information about the potential health effects of wastewater overflow, residents and visitors are encouraged to contact DOH-Okaloosa at (850) 833-9247 or visit www.healthyokaloosa.com.