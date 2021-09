ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A head-on crash in Escambia County seriously injured a 63-year-old Pensacola man Saturday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol report says the man was traveling east on Massachusetts Avenue at about 9:50 a.m. Saturday, just west of Independence Avenue, when he crossed over the center line and collided head-on with an SUV.

He was transported to Baptist Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the SUV was not injured.