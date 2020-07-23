“He died a hero.” Mississippi deputy drowns saving his son at Northwest Florida beach

Northwest Florida

by: WREG Web Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

DESTIN, Fla. (WREG) — A vacation ended in tragedy as a Desoto County Sheriff’s deputy drowned during a family outing in Florida. Authorities said he died a hero.

According to reports, William Nichols, 33, drowned while saving his son on Wednesday in Sandestin, Florida. Nichols helped his son make it back to shore but wasn’t able to make it himself because of the strong current.

Rescuers pulled him from the water and performed CPR as he was rushed to the hospital. He later died.

Nichols was the director of the Search and Rescue Division at the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories