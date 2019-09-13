Harley Davidson holds Friday the 13th tattoo event

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Harley Davidson of Pensacola was turned into a makeshift tattoo parlor Friday afternoon.

Tattoo artists from Pensacola will be there this weekend to tattoo people at a discounted price. Tattoos are available for $31, $50 and $100.

Tattoos are often discounted on Friday the 13th as part of a tradition by tattoo shops. Many shops around Pensacola are offering $13 tattoos.

Harley Davidson manager Jaynie Seiber said it was hard work to prepare for the event but the bike shop is thrilled to be putting it on.

“I know this is something that tattoo artists have done for years, Friday the 13th tattoos … we finally committed to doing it,” she said. “There’s a lot involved to get it up to code, but we made it happen and we’re super glad we did.”

Tattoo artist Matthew Herl told News 5 his customers selecting one of his designs off a flash sheet on Friday the 13th is special because that one design could have several meanings.

“That’s the cool thing about it is we draw up all these cool images and the same image could mean five different things to somebody else,” he said. “It’s all about their experiences in life.”

Though it was a Friday the 13th-themed event, not all the customers in attendance were superstitious about the date.

“I just have bad luck in general,” joked Stella Garrett, who was getting her first two tattoos Friday. “It’s nothing about the day.”