Harlem Globetrotters coming to Pensacola

Pensacola, Fla. (WKRG-TV)–

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their all-new “Pushing the Limits” World Tour to Pensacola at Pensacola Bay Center on Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m.

According to a press release, “This year, the show is upping the ante and creating brand new experiences and even bigger memories for Globetrotter fans! Plus, the team has added incredible international ball handling phenomenon Smoove Kryvenkoto the roster, who will showcase his world-class, signature basketball moves. “

No doubt, the show will be something for the whole family to enjoy!

For ticket information, click here.

