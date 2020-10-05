Halloween activities in the city of Destin

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- One of the most exciting aspects of school for students are extracurricular activities. However, with covid-19 and Hurricane Sally, its been a struggle to make it happen. It hasn't been easy for students, teachers, or any other staff involved in setting up a schedule this year. Although plans are still up in the air. Escambia County public schools are making sure students still have somewhat of a normal year.

Malcolm Thomas the superintendent of Escambia County Pubilc Schools said "we are trying to support all of our sports and give athletes the opportunity to participate. There's a consequence and if you're an athlete and you're hoping to get a scholarship. Based on athletic competition we got to let you play. The school district has made it a priority to make sure their athletes and fans have every possible chance they can while staying as safe as possible. However, they know this year is going to be full of changes.We are playing a short season. Only eight games of football because of the hurricane, so football will have a seven game season, which isn't a big season. volleyball has started back and cross country for our girls is going. As of seat capacity the district decided to go to 30 percent, knowing that they could hopefully work their way up. We are doing online tickets for the most part. Now we do have an option where you can do paper tickets at the gate if we do sell out. we know everyone is not going to be using the technology.