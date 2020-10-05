Halloween activities in the city of Destin

Destin, Fla. (WKRG) – The City of Destin will host a Trick or Treat Drive-Thru Boo event on Monday, Oct. 26, from 6-8 p.m. at the Destin Community Center parking lot, located at 101 Stahlman Ave. Patrons will be able to trick or treat safely from the comfort of their vehicle. There will be booths giving out goodie bags, candy, and prizes. City staff is asking for donations of one non-perishable food item for admission. Donations will be given to Manna Food Bank in Pensacola.

Also, the 20th annual Fall Festival Jack-O-Lantern Contest will be held on Monday, Oct. 26, at the Destin Community Center. Judging will take place on Monday, Oct. 26, and all carved pumpkins need to arrive no later than 3 p.m. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded in these categories: scariest, funniest, and most original. The pumpkins will be lit and on display at the City of Destin’s Trick or Treat Drive-Thru Boo. All pumpkins not picked up by 8 p.m., Tuesday, October 27th will be discarded.

For more information, please call the Community Center at 850-654-5184.

