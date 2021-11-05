Guns, mushrooms, THC vapes: Trove of drugs found at two homes on same street

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT team found a trove of drugs and a drug manufacturing operation when serving search warrants at two houses on the same street Wednesday.

Two people — Crocket Dylan White and Reece Andrew Royce — were arrested after authorities found at the two homes on Old Hickory Drive “several pounds of marijuana, THC edibles, several ounces of THC oil, THC wax, mushrooms, Xanax pills, Hydrocodone pills, heroin, MDMA, steroids, cocaine, and four firearms,” according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office.

Behind one of the homes, authorities found a shed containing a what they described as a “lab” for growing “psychedelic mushrooms and manufacture vape pens with marijuana oil and edible gummies.”

White is charged with:

possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription

possession of drug paraphernalia

Royce is charged with:

possession of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture, and/or deliver

four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription

possession of drug paraphernalia

Authorities said additional arrested are expected.