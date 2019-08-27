Gun that accidentally fired, injuring Milton teen, was taken from woman’s dresser

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) – The guns involved in an accidental shooting that injured a Milton teen were left unsecured in a bedroom, according to the arrest report filed in the case.

Sheila Phillips Mock, 46, was arrested Monday on a felony charge of culpable negligence allowing a minor access to a weapon. She was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of unsafe storage of firearms.

The arrest report states Mock kept two loaded handguns — a Glock 43 9mm and a Taurus PT738 .380 — in her bedroom at her home on Burke Street. The Glock was in her top dresser drawer, and the Taurus was in a nightstand drawer, the report says.

After Mock left for work last Friday, the report says several students were playing in the home when one of them went into the bedroom and grabbed the two guns. In the report, one of the students says he observed one of his friends “spinning” the gun on his finger. One of the friends didn’t like this and grabbed the gun away, but it accidentally fired when he set it down, according to the report.

A 9mm bullet struck a 14-year-old boy in the face, causing serious injuries.

The accidental shooting sent several local schools into lockdown last Friday as Milton Police responded and began investigating what happened.