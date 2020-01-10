Gun battle on the streets of Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police say people in cars were shooting at each other in the area of 9th and Cervantes Street. Police ask everyone to avoid the area while they investigate.
Pensacola Police say the shootout happened around 3:00 p.m. It involved two cars and at least four people. The gunfire started on A street ended on 9th Avenue and Cervantes Street after one of the vehicles involved crashed outside of McDonalds. The suspects are still on the run.
Police say a bullet did hit a door of the McDonalds.
LATEST STORIES:
- It’s business as usual for some ahead of possible severe weather
- WEATHER ALERT: Strong and Severe Storms Likely Saturday, Be Prepared
- Okaloosa County fugitive found hiding in garbage can
- Pelosi ready to send articles of impeachment to Senate, White House says it’s ready
- ‘Pure evil in this world’: 21-year-old accused of intentionally running over, killing veteran in Florida