Gun battle on the streets of Pensacola

Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police say people in cars were shooting at each other in the area of 9th and Cervantes Street. Police ask everyone to avoid the area while they investigate.

Pensacola Police say the shootout happened around 3:00 p.m. It involved two cars and at least four people. The gunfire started on A street ended on 9th Avenue and Cervantes Street after one of the vehicles involved crashed outside of McDonalds. The suspects are still on the run.

Police say a bullet did hit a door of the McDonalds.

