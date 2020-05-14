Gulfarium in Fort Walton Beach reopens to the public

PHOTO CREDIT: Nicki Luszczynski/Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Sea creature lovers, rejoice.

The Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park, 1010 Miracle Strip Pkwy SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548, has now reopened to the the public, according to its Facebook page.

“We are so happy to be open to the public again! We love being able to see all of our wonderful guests. Please be aware that we have some new procedures in place at the park,” the park’s Facebook post reads. “For example, due to capacity limitations, reservations are now required for all of our dolphin and sea lion presentations.”

Additionally, during any animal interaction/encounter program, both staff and participants will be required to wear masks because social distancing cannot take place, according to the Gulfarium. If a participant does not have a mask, masks will be available to purchase at cost for that animal interaction program.

To see all of the Gulfarium’s updated procedures, visit www.gulfarium.com/reopen.

