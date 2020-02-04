Gulf Winds Federal Credit Union robbed in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman robbed the Gulf Winds Federal Credit Union at 400 W Garden Street in Pensacola Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
Pensacola Police said the woman was wearing a black and gray sweater, sunglasses, a black scarf over her head, and a large white purse.
