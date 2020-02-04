Gulf Winds Federal Credit Union robbed in Pensacola

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman robbed the Gulf Winds Federal Credit Union at 400 W Garden Street in Pensacola Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Pensacola Police said the woman was wearing a black and gray sweater, sunglasses, a black scarf over her head, and a large white purse.

LATEST POSTS:



Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories