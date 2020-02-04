Gulf Winds Federal Credit Union robbed in Pensacola

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) -- A Florida man is facing five felonies after deputies say he tried to steal a truck at knife-point outside a hibachi restaurant Monday.

According to a press release by the Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office, deputies responded to Bamboo Sushi and Hibachi on John Sims Parkway around 7 p.m. A man at the scene told OCSO that Chaplin had demanded his keys and tried to hit him with what turned out to be a hunting knife.