Gulf Power working around the clock to restore power to customers affected by severe weather

PRESS RELEASE FROM GULF POWER

More than 48,000 customers restored since midnight

Crews continue to work safely and as quickly as possible to restore power to the remaining 8,000 customers

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Gulf Power has restored service to nearly 48,000 customers affected by last night and today’s severe weather, which included hail and tornadoes in parts of Northwest Florida. As of 4 p.m., approximately 8,000 customers remain without power. Gulf Power has all available crews and contractors working safely and as quickly as possible to restore power, and has brought in crews from other areas to help support restoration efforts. Currently Gulf Power expects to have power restored to essentially all customers by midnight tomorrow, with most customers being restored before that time. “This storm had characteristics of a tropical weather event, including strong wind and heavy rain and lightning that knocked out power to customers from Pensacola to Panama City, and even broke poles in some areas,” said Mike Spoor, vice president of Gulf Power. “We understand how difficult it is to be without power and we want our customers to know that we will continue to work around the clock until every customer’s power is restored. We appreciate the additional assistance of our Florida Power & Light family and others that quickly sent crews to help support our restoration efforts, and thank our customers for their patience and support.” By the numbers

More than 56,000 customers affected by last night and today’s severe weather.

As of 4 p.m., more than 48,000 customers have been restored.

Gulf Power’s restoration team will continue to work around the clock to restore the remaining 8,000 customers.

What customers can do

Please stay safe – stay away from flooded areas and report downed power lines to 1-800-GU-POWER (487-6937).

Avoid stopping crews to ask when power will be restored – this only slows down the process.

How to stay informed

The easiest way to stay informed and report an outage after a severe weather event is the Gulf Power mobile app. Customers can also download the Gulf Power app for on-the-go, instant and secure access to their accounts. The app is available for download free in the iOS App Store or Google Play Store. Gulf Power communicates information to customers frequently through the news media and the following resources: