Gulf Power using drones to check integrity of power lines before storm season

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More WFLA Tracking the Tropics

Pensacola, Fla (WKRG)- Gulf Power is now using drones to check the integrity of the power lines throughout Escambia County. Officials say this is being done ahead of tropical storm season to hopefully cut down on the amount of power outages. Gulf Power has been using the drones for about a week now for it’s storm hardening project. Gordon Paulus with Gulf Power says if there’s something wrong with one of the power lines or the equipment then crews will come fix it immediately. Paulus says residents in the area where the drone will be flying have been notified.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories