Gulf Power using drones to check integrity of power lines before storm season
Pensacola, Fla (WKRG)- Gulf Power is now using drones to check the integrity of the power lines throughout Escambia County. Officials say this is being done ahead of tropical storm season to hopefully cut down on the amount of power outages. Gulf Power has been using the drones for about a week now for it’s storm hardening project. Gordon Paulus with Gulf Power says if there’s something wrong with one of the power lines or the equipment then crews will come fix it immediately. Paulus says residents in the area where the drone will be flying have been notified.
