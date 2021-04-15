Gulf Power transmission project to replace wood poles with concrete in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Gulf Power will start on a storm hardening project next week to upgrade transmission poles in Pensacola.

Approximately 36 wood poles will be replaced with concrete poles along a two-mile stretch, mainly on Jackson Street. The project will start on Q Street, head east on W. Jackson Street and will end at Coyle Street.

Crews will work from Monday through Thursday mostly during normal work hours and the project will require some lane closures for the safety of Gulf Power crews and motorists.

Concrete poles are wind-rated at 140 mph and have a longer lifespan than wood poles, which will help during storm season to reduce the number of outages.

“This project is part of our plan to replace 400 wooden transmission structures with concrete or steel structures during 2021,” said Mike Spoor, Gulf Power vice president. “Strengthening our grid through hardening projects like this will help with reliability in both good weather and bad, and ensure we are better prepared as we approach storm season.”