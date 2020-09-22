Gulf Power: Power ‘essentially restored’ to all customers affected by Hurricane Sally in Santa Rosa, Okaloosa counties

Northwest Florida

(WKRG) — Gulf Power says power has been “essentially restored” to customers affected by Hurricane Sally in Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties.

According to Gulf Power’s outage map, 1,620 customers are without power in Escambia County as of 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21. Gulf Power estimates that 95 percent of customers in Escambia County affected by Hurricane Sally will be restored by midnight, Monday, Sept. 21.

