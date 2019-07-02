Gulf Power Hurricane Michael restoration surcharge begins July 1

MEXICO BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 11: Homes destroyed by Hurricane Michael are shown in this aerial photo on October 11, 2018, in Mexico Beach, Florida. The hurricane hit the panhandle area with category 4 winds causing major damage. (Photo by Chris O’Meara-Pool/Getty Images)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Beginning July 1st, customers of Gulf Power in Florida will have to pay a surcharge to help restoration after Hurricane Michael.

According to Gulf Power, the company was given approval back in May to begin recovering costs of restoring power and rebuilding the gird after the 2018 hurricane.

The Florida Public Service Commission approved the $8 per month to begin July 2019 for every residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month.

However, according to Gulf Power, customer bills will remain lower than they were in January 2018.

Commercial and industrial customers will see bills increase by 3-8% depending on the rate plan.

