Gulf Power gives Pensacola nonprofit efficient energy boost

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Gulf Power has given a Pensacola nonprofit upgrades to save some cash and energy.

Epps Christian Center, a nonprofit which serves the homeless food and resources, was the first recipient of Gulf Power’s Nonprofit Energy Makeover.

“I love Pensacola because Pensacola loves me. They support us,” said the nonprofit’s director Pastor Sylvia E. Tisdale. “They support what we do. I appreciate Pensacola so much. For Gulf Power to choose us makes me feel and know I’m not out here alone.”

As part of its makeovers, Gulf Power says it works to identify organizations in need and then sends staff to check out their facilities’ energy efficiency.

“The team then works to make energy upgrades to improve the organization’s energy usage, saving them money they can redirect to support their mission,” Gulf Power said in a statement.

Tisdale said she’s grateful the upgrades to her food pantry, 2202 N. Pace Blvd., will help save her cash she can use to support her cause to feed the hungry.

“It’s going to put more money back in our pockets so we can have more monies to do what we’re doing,” she said. “We have a homeless ministry where we serve the homeless and the needy breakfast every day. We are a stable fixture in this community, which is the poorest community in Pensacola.”

Gulf Power spokeswoman Sarah Gatewood said about $2,500 helped fund several energy-saving upgrades for the nonprofit’s facilities. This included upgrading the food pantry’s air conditioning units, installing more thermal insulation inside its facility and adding air curtains in its outdoor freezers.

“So when they open those doors, they’re not losing all that cold air,” she said.

Gulf Power say it hopes to help another nonprofit save money on its power bills soon.