Gulf Power crews head to Eastern Florida to help out with storm

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Around 100 Gulf Power crew members from across the Panhandle left for the Daytona Beach area early this morning to help out with Hurricane Dorian. A long line of vehicles could be seen leaving the headquarters in Pensacola Monday morning. Sarah Gatewood with Gulf Power says crews will be assisting their sister company.

“Just as so many came to help out after Hurricane Michael last year, they helped us get the power back on to our customers in Panama City, we are so thankful to pay that forward and help out Florida Power and Light,” Gatewood said.

Gatewood said getting the power restored is a crucial step in getting people’s lives back on track after a hurricane. She says crews will stay as long as they need to and they’re well prepared.

“They have a lot of equipment that they’ll need to switch out transformers, replace lines and everything and some of the bigger items like power poles and things like that will be provided once they get there,” Gatewood said.

Crews will deploy from Daytona Beach to wherever the greatest need is.