Gulf Power changes name to Florida Power & Light Company

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Gulf Power company is changing its name to Florida Power & Light Company (FLP) on Jan. 1, 2021.

Due to the change, the Gulf Power website, mobile app and automated phone systems will be unavailable to customers starting tomorrow, Dec. 30.

The changeover should be complete by Jan. 3 and at that time, Gulf Power customers can log on to FPL.com and use their existing usernames and passwords.

Gulf Power customers will still have to download the new FPL app and set it up. In the meantime, customers reporting an outage will have to report a power outage by calling (800)487-6937.