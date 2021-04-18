Gulf Islands National Seashore remains closed Sunday following weekend deluge in NWFL

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Gulf Islands National Seashore in northwest Florida will remain closed at least one more day following a weekend of rain. According to a Facebook Post: “Fort Pickens road will remain closed today, April 18, for day use and incoming campers due to flooding. The closure will allow water to drain from the roadway and park staff to address any sand issues. Staff will assess and provide an update tomorrow.”

