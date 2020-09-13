Unedited press release from Gulf Islands National Seashore
Gulf Breeze, FL. – Gulf Islands National Seashore announces that Highway 399, J. Earle Bowden Way will close tonight at 8:00 pm. The anticipated intense winds, high surf, and heavy rain is expected to impact safe motor vehicle travel on this road. Fort Pickens, Perdido Key/Johnson Beach, Santa Rosa/Opal Beach, and Okaloosa Areas in closed on Saturday, September 12, at 5:00 pm ahead of the approaching storm
All Florida areas, except the Naval Live Oaks day use area will remain closed until further notice. The Fort Barrancas area remains closed due to closures of the NAS Pensacola. Highway 399, J. Earle Bowden Way will be evaluated for damage, once the weather passes and updates will be announced.
LATEST STORIES:
- Dangerous and significant flooding event anticipated due to impacts from Tropical Storm Sally
- Normal school schedule Monday but all extracurricular activities canceled, says Baldwin County Superintendent
- Santa Rosa County schools closed Monday due to Tropical Storm Sally
- Gulf Islands National Seashore announces closure to Highway 399, J. Earle Bowden Way ahead of intense weather
- Artist selling ‘Karen’ Halloween masks, calls them ‘scariest thing you can be’