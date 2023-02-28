GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Island National Seashore was ranked 8th out of 387 parks in the National Park Service for Recreation Visits in 2022.

According to the NPS, Gulf Islands NS had 5,685,155 visitors in 2022, which is an increase of 226,339 from 2021’s 5,458,816.

Top 10 other parks, according to the NPS:

10. Vietnam Veterans Memorial – Washington, D.C.

9. Lake Mead National Recreation Area – Las Vegas, Nv.

8. Gulf Islands National Seashore – Gulf Breeze, Fla.

7. Natchez Trace Pkwy. – Tupelo, Ms.

6. George Washington Memorial Pkwy. – McLean, Va.

5. Lincoln Memorial – Washington, D.C.

4. Gateway National Recreation Area – Staten Island, N.Y.

3. Great Smoky Mountains National Park – Gatlinburg, Tenn.

2. Golden Gate National Recreational Area – San Francisco, Cali.

1. Blue Ridge Pkwy. – Asheville, N.C.

The National Park Service 2022 Visitation Report released Tuesday shows visitation to America’s national parks continued to rebound toward pre-pandemic levels. It also demonstrates subtle shifts in visitation patterns after two years of efforts to bolster visitation at lesser-known parks and at times of the year when parks historically saw fewer visitors.

“People continue to seek a variety of national park travel experiences – to learn about American history and culture, get active, and enjoy breathtaking scenic views,” National Park Service Director Chuck Sams said. “We’re excited to see our efforts to increase visitation to parks in the off-season and in parks that are less well-known paying off. Many parks with record visitation in 2022 are on what we would call ‘the road less traveled.’ The subtle shift in park visitation is good for visitors, good for protecting parks, and good for local communities whose economies benefit from tourism dollars.”

Visitation pattern shifts

The group of 330-plus parks that make up 25 percent of overall visitation had a 4.6 percent increase in visitation from 2021 to 2022.

The group of 37 parks that make up 25 percent of overall visitation had a 2 percent increase in visitation from 2021 to 2022.

The group of 19 parks that make up 25 percent of overall visitation had a 10 percent increase in visitation from 2021 to 2022.

The group of eight parks that make up 25 percent of overall visitation had a 1.2 percent increase in visitation from 2021 to 2022.

Inside the NPS Visitation Report