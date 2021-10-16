Gulf Council looking for suggestions of new name for Something’s Fishy Tool

GULF OF MEXICO (WKRG) — The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is asking the public for help in renaming the Something’s Fishy Tool.

The Something’s Fishy Tool is used to gain feedback from fishermen on what’s happening on the water with our fish stocks.

For each fish that undergoes a stock assessment, the Something’s Fishy Tool is deployed. The responses shared on the fish are sent to assessment scientists, the Council’s Scientific and Statistical Committee, and the Gulf Council itself.

Shared information with all groups ensures on-the-water consideration of fisheries science when management measures and proposed.

If you would like to help rename the Something’s Fishy Tool please submit a suggestion here no later than Nov. 5 by 4 p.m.