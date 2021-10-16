Gulf Council looking for suggestions of new name for Something’s Fishy Tool

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GULF OF MEXICO (WKRG) — The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is asking the public for help in renaming the Something’s Fishy Tool.

The Something’s Fishy Tool is used to gain feedback from fishermen on what’s happening on the water with our fish stocks.

For each fish that undergoes a stock assessment, the Something’s Fishy Tool is deployed. The responses shared on the fish are sent to assessment scientists, the Council’s Scientific and Statistical Committee, and the Gulf Council itself.

Shared information with all groups ensures on-the-water consideration of fisheries science when management measures and proposed.

If you would like to help rename the Something’s Fishy Tool please submit a suggestion here no later than Nov. 5 by 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories