Gulf Coast Veterans Advocacy Council announces Veteran’s Day Parade details

WHAT: Veterans Day Parade

DATE: Monday, November 11, 2019

LOCATION: Downtown Pensacola, FL

PARADE ROUTE: Main & Spring Street & ends at Veterans Memorial Park

TIME: 10:00 AM

The public is invited to join us as we say thank you to all our active duty and retired military personnel for all their commitments, sacrifices and service. This is a great opportunity to honor and show our support.

This year the parade is being televised on BLAB TV. It will re- air on Monday Night Nov 11, @ 8:00pm

Point of Contact: Joseph L. Herring, Gulf Coast Veterans Advocacy Council, (GCVAC) Inc. josephherring.gcvac@gmail.com 850-346-3996

For more information contact parade Chairman Jessie Gaither at 850-341-3393 or email us at www.gcvacflalms.org

