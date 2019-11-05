Gulf Coast Veterans Advocacy Council announces Veteran’s Day Parade details

WHAT: Veterans Day Parade
DATE: Monday, November 11, 2019
LOCATION: Downtown Pensacola, FL
PARADE ROUTE: Main & Spring Street & ends at Veterans Memorial Park
TIME: 10:00 AM
The public is invited to join us as we say thank you to all our active duty and retired military personnel for all their commitments, sacrifices and service. This is a great opportunity to honor and show our support.
This year the parade is being televised on BLAB TV. It will re- air on Monday Night Nov 11, @ 8:00pm
Point of Contact: Joseph L. Herring, Gulf Coast Veterans Advocacy Council, (GCVAC) Inc. josephherring.gcvac@gmail.com 850-346-3996
For more information contact parade Chairman Jessie Gaither at 850-341-3393 or email us at www.gcvacflalms.org
