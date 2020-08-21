Gulf Coast residents encouraged to prepare this weekend for approaching storm

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — As Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Depression #14 get closer to the Gulf Coast, residents are encouraged to prepare now before they make landfall.

Emergency Management officials say to make sure you have a disaster kit that could include flashlights, batteries, a full gas can, plywood and tarps.

The Home Depot on Davis Highway sold most of its generators Friday morning.

“We had a little stand set up front plus our normal spot for the generators,” Adam Nejad said. “Within the first few hours of work, they were already gone. The first 10 or 15 phone calls I took today were all about generators, what we have, what’s available, and they were going so quickly we couldn’t fulfill every order people were coming in for.”

Your disaster kit should also include food and water that will last for seven days.

The Home Depot on Davis Highway expects to restock its generators and some other supplies on Monday.

