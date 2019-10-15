1  of  3
Gulf Coast killer is person of interest in Oklahoma cold case slaying

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII/WKRG) — Ardmore Oklahoma police say a man convicted in the killing of his neighbor last week in Northwest Florida is a person of interest in a five year old cold case murder there. 45-year-old Kalvin Allison was found guilty of second degree murder Friday in Pensacola.

They found the victim’s body bound by duct tape and string covered by a tarp. Ardmore police say Allison is a person of interest in the murder of Ttina Sisk Gavach who was reported missing in 2014. Her remains were found a year later in Lone Grove. “May be somebody will feel comfortable enough to come forward that might know something or have seen something but were too scared for fear of retribution or retaliation and will come forward and give us some information that we need to close this case and get some closure for her family,” said Captain Keith Ingle of the Ardmore Police Department.

