Gulf Coast Jam postponed to June 2022

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf Coast Jam, which was set for Labor Day, is officially postponed to June of next year because of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Bay County.

The massive annual concert brought in more than 20,000 people when the 2020 event was finally held earlier this summer. However, Panama City Beach City Manager Drew Whitman denied the special event permits for five events last week citing the rising caseload and that local hospitals were overrun with sick patients.

“Fans who have already purchased passes have the option of retaining those passes until next year’s Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam. For those interested, refunds will be made available in seven days. Additional information regarding refunds and transfers can be found at www.GulfCoastJam.com,” Gulf Coast Jam officials wrote in a news release. “Organizers encourage everyone to follow guidelines and protocols instituted by local public health officials.”