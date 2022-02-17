DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is asking for anglers’ input on the red snapper population and season.

The council says with fisherman on the water daily, they have better eyes on the red snapper population and can give better data.

We rely on your on-the-water expertise to guide our current understanding of what’s happening. Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council

A stock assesent for the red snapper population is starting this spring. The council says feedback fro fisherman will help scientists get a better understanding.

To fill out the form, click here. The form will ask for an email, full name, style of fishery and the location where red snapper was observed.

The form also has a box to write in any other suggestions for the upcoming red snapper season.

All forms must be completed by close of business on March 18, 2022.

The Council recognizes that as active fishermen, you may notice trends or interesting things happening in the Gulf that the scientists and managers may not be aware of yet. Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council

More information on the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council can be found here.